Congratulations to Byemoor’s Hunter Maginn who has graduated from Basic Military Training in Ontario. Hunter will get a short break and an opportunity to visit with his Ontario family members before beginning Combat Training. Great job, Hunter; your community is proud of you. Hunter is the son of Rob and Rhonda Maginn.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Congratulations to former Byemoor residents Bob and Eileen Green who marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on June 23 at Points West Living in Stettler. It’s wonderful you’ve been able to spend 72 years together; we hope you enjoyed your special day.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No Byemoor Tailgate Market on Canada Day Back to video

Congratulations to Holly Johnson who was named valedictorian for the graduation ceremonies on June 24 for Medicine Hat High School. Holly is the daughter of Scott Johnson of Medicine Hat and granddaughter of Deanna Johnson of Endiang. That’s a grand achievement Holly; we wish you all the best in your future endeavours.

Jacob Buchwitz and Ryan Yates were among the graduates of the high school graduation in Stettler on June 25. Congratulations to you both and best of luck in the future.

Get well wishes are sent to Mickey Tucker who had hip replacement surgery in Red Deer last week and to Clifford Wilkie who had the same surgery the end of May. We hope you both are recovering well and running races soon.

There will be no Thursday market for the Byemoor Tailgate Market this week as it conflicts with Canada Day on July 1st, which is on Thursday. The market will resume next week.

Happy 93rd Birthday wishes are sent to Helen Gutsche celebrating her special day on July 1. We hope you have a great day, Helen.

We send Happy Anniversary wishes to Herb and Helen Gutsche on the occasion of their 67th wedding anniversary on July 2. Best wishes for many more happy years together.

Hope everyone survives the heat wave by finding somewhere cool to be. Happy Canada Day to all. Hopefully everyone can find activities to enjoy even with the heat.

Humour for the day – Puns —

“He threw sodium chloride at me. That’s a salt.”

“I have this shirt with 10 buttons. I can usually only fascinate.”

“My horse’s name is Mayo. Sometimes Mayo neighs.”

“Bruce Lee had a vegan brother – Broco Lee.”