After months of deliberation Councillor Kyle Olsen has decided to rerun after encouragement from many Hanna residents.

When the election was first announced he wasn’t sure if he would run again.

Olsen running for reelection

“I’ve had moments when I didn’t think this job was for me, but my wife pointed out that you can’t quit a job on a bad day,” Olsen said.

“Aside from those few moments over four years I’ve enjoyed it so knew I would run again.”

“Everything that’s worth doing comes with stress and time commitment,” he added.

He said while his friends and family think he’s “a little nuts” for putting himself out there for another four years, they understand why he’s hoping to return to finish what he started.

“The major issues will always be getting residents to stay in Hanna and attracting new ones to move here,” he said of what he considers to be the big ticket issues for this election.

“It will be a combination of industry attraction, and really selling what we already have to people that are looking to relocate. We’ve already seen quite an intake of residents and seeing homes sell around town better than past years.”

Olsen said he felt that the derelict properties should also be a focus so the community can “brighten up Main Street.”

“Showing an investment in your town speaks volumes to people and businesses considering Hanna as a destination,” Olsen explained.

Olsen said whoever the next council is he hopes they make decisions that are investments in Hanna’s future responsibly.

“We can’t allow decisions that make it any more costly to exist in Hanna so responsible spending and looking at big picture spending. Capital spending is one thing, but you need to look at what the long term costs of each investment are.”