Outdoor Activity Safety Advisory from Hanna RCMP

With COVID restrictions being lifted and the overwhelming desire to get outside the RCMP would like to remind people to keep safety in mind and ensure that everyone, especially children, are using properly fitted and properly worn safety equipment as required.

Earlier this year the Hanna RCMP, Hanna EMS and Hanna Fire responded to an ATV collision where a young person was injured as a result of not properly wearing their helmet. The chin strap wasn’t being used. The young person is making a full recovery but this situation could have been very tragic. Wearing the helmet properly may have prevented the injuries.

Whether it is boating, riding ATV’s, water skiing etc in the summer or snowmobiling, snow skiing or snow boarding in the winter, please wear approved safety equipment and ensure it is properly fitted.

Please have a fun, safe and COVID free remainder of the summer.