PLPSD adds two new schools to division
The Board of Trustees for Prairie Land Public School Division unanimously passed two separate motions that will see Prairie Land grow by two new schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Al-Amal Academy is a K – 6 alternative faith-based public school located in NW Calgary, and Prairie Land Online Academy is our second virtual school that will deliver online education for grades 1-9, asynchronous high school courses, and grade 10-12 Alberta Curriculum abroad through our International Student Program.
The Board of Trustees are excited as the division grows in diversity and viability while continuing to be a leader in rural education within the province.
Draft K-6 Curriculum
Prairie Land Public School Division currently has a team of seventeen, K – 6 teachers critically analyzing the new draft Alberta Education curriulum. Prairie Land has commited to systematically investigating this document in its entirety by those who have an initmate working knowldege and understanding of curriulum in our classrooms. Upon completion of this work, the feedback will be provided to Alberta Education and used to guide the actions and position of Prairie Land Public School Division regarding the draft curriculum. The executive summary of this work will be available and shared with all stakeholders by May 3.
On April 12, a Prairie Land memo (curriculum and covid information) was sent to all parents and can be found by clicking here. The Board of Trustees would like to encourage all staff, parents, and community members to contribute their thoughts regarding the draft curriulum direclty to Alberta Education by completing this survey.
Schools of Excellence – Greenhouse Projects
The Board of Trustees passed two separate motions for in-year requests to purchase school greenhouses at Youngstown and Berry Creek Community School to help support their Schools of Excellence projects. The project at Youngstown will be based on horticulture, soil health research and biodiversity; while the Farm to Table and Beyond project at Berry Creek Community School investigates horticulture and ensuring a legacy of environmental stewardship. The Board approved $322,000.00 for the Youngstown project and $227,000.00 for Berry Creek Community School.
The Board of Trustees are excited for the value-added programming that will be made available for Prairie Land students as a result of these two programs. The greenhouses (along with the barn at Altario School and the Athletic Field House in Veteran) represent the commitment that the Board has for the Prairie Land Schools of Excellence philosophy.