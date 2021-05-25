Police Arrest Impaired Driver Driving in Opposing Lane of Trans-Canada Hwy

Article content

At approximately 2 am on May 24, 2021, Brooks RCMP received reports of a vehicle driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Brooks. RCMP members located the vehicle, a gold coloured 2010 GMC Acadia, and confirmed it was travelling in the opposing lane of traffic.

A traffic stop was initiated near the city of Brooks. Members found that the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, had open liquor in the vehicle and was impaired by alcohol. The occupant, whom failed to cooperate and identify himself, was arrested and later provided breath samples that were in excess of the legal limit of 80 mg per 100 ml of blood. Eventually the driver was identified and further investigation found that he was a suspended driver.

The driver, a 45 year old male from Brooks, was charged with:

Section 320.13(1) CC – Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.

Section 320.14(1)(a) CC – Impaired Operation of a Conveyance.

Section 320.14(1)(b) CC – Operate Conveyance while over 80 mg per 100 ml of blood.

Section 129(a) CC – Obstruction of a Peace Officer.

Section 94.1(1) TSA – Drive Motor Vehicle while suspended.

Section 87.1(2)(a) – Transport liquor in an Open Container.

Section 87.1(2)(b) – Transport liquor within reach of occupant.

The driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on July 16th, 2021 to answer to the charges.