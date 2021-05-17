Article content

The Hanna Pool will be opening this May long weekend on May 22 at 2 p.m. Director of Community Services Gwen Snell informed Council at their May 11 meeting.

CAO Kim Neill asked council if they wanted to consider having the pool closed in the mornings in the early swimming season, as the cold mornings can cause the pool to lose a lot of heat, which then costs the Town to heat up.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pool opening May 22 Back to video

“We could save a couple hundred dollars a day,” Neill proposed, by not having the pools open in the early morning hours.

He noted that while they don’t have a ton of morning swimmers, the ones that do come are passionate about it.

“The money is there in the budget we just established,” he added, indicating it would be a savings not previously accounted for.

“My feeling is we brought staff back there to work at this pool – they’re probably relying on those hours,” said Councillor Gerald Campion.

“I think we should open (in the mornings),” he added.