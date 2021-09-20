Tracy Oberst opened the doors of Posh Panda Boutique last week in an effort to make ladies like herself have an easier time finding clothing.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A self-described ‘full-figured woman’ Oberst said she would often search for clothing that was cute and fun, ordering online.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Posh Panda Boutique opens in Hanna Back to video

Soon she wondered “why not do it wholesale, and offer it locally, and affordably?”

A resident of Hanna for seven years, she said she decide to open in Hanna to help integrate herself in the community and become a contributing member of the town.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be welcomed, encouraged, and supported by the community with open arms, and extremely positive reviews.

The store, which has products available for viewing on her Facebook page, offers a wide range of products.

“My business offers full figured women’s clothing and apparel, as well as providing other vendors a space to showcase their products,” Oberst said.

Among the vendors available are Nanny’s Essentials offering essential oils, soaps, lotions, Sunny B’s Candles and Tees candles, Barbara Curtis’s hand-woven blankets, scarves and bags, Alana Burton’s wood signs, and key chains, Prairie Chic Designs gorgeous handmade wood, dyed floral arrangements, and Stacey TB Gillis’s hand sewn children’s clothing.

Opening the store has been a family affair with her daughter Mackenzie Rae offering tech support and her partner Greg Rees offering up carpentry handiwork, which she said is visible on “every surface of my boutique.”

“I could not have created it without him,” she said.

Oberst said it was “more exciting than scary” to open a new business during the pandemic.

“Of course this pandemic plays a huge factor in business, but I want to bring some light, and positivity to this whole mess, and maybe show that we can still thrive, be strong and survive this,” she explained.

“My hopes for the foreseeable future, is just to keep offering quality, affordable products and service to my community and to enjoy getting to know more people, here and surrounding areas, and hopefully encourage more people to come visit Hanna and all that we have to offer,” she added.

“There are so many sights, stops, and other shops to see.”