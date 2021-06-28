Prairie Land Board Briefs

Article content

Athletics Lost

The Prairie Land Board of Trustees previewed the documentary ‘Athletics Lost’ that shared stories of Prairie Land student-athletes and the opportunities that were taken away as a result of the Covid pandemic. The video represents all schools throughout the division and students speaking to the disappointment they faced, but the optimism they see in the future. The Board would like to thank the students who participated in the making of the Prairie Land Athletics Lost video. Please click on Athletics Lost to hear their stories.

Multiple Voting Stations

A by-law was passed for the fall Trustee election allowing for multiple voting locations for wards and/or subdivisions. If an election is required in an area, those locations will be confirmed following the September 20, 2021 nomination day.

J.C. Charyk Hanna School Innovation Academy

The Board of Trustees passed a motion to approve an in-year request to provide funding to J.C.Charyk Hanna School for the establishment of their School of Excellence in the amount of $250,000. The school will be creating the J.C. Charyk Innovation Academy that addresses relevant learning and innovative teaching practice across all curricular areas.