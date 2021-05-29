Prairie Land Board meeting briefs

Article content

In-year Funding Requests

The Board of Trustees approved video conference and IT upgrades, custodial and maintenance equipment, division housing upgrades and furniture replacement for Berry Creek Community School, Altario and Consort Schools.

2021-2022 Budget

The 2021-2022 Operating and Capital budget were passed unanimously by the Prairie Land Board of Trustees on May 25, 2021. An operating deficit of $550,000 is expected as well as board funded capital assets of $627,500 for vehicles and equipment with an additional $380,000 relating to the new Delia School rebuild to provide extra space, bleachers and upgraded air handlers.

Two new schools will be coming on-stream for the next school year; Al-Amal Academy and Prairie Land Online Academy. It is also expected that the International Student Program will gain momentum in the upcoming year. With the new schools, programs and augmentation of some existing supports the division expects to add 16.20 certified teachers and 25.5 additional support staff.