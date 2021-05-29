Prairie Land Board meeting briefs
Article content
In-year Funding Requests
The Board of Trustees approved video conference and IT upgrades, custodial and maintenance equipment, division housing upgrades and furniture replacement for Berry Creek Community School, Altario and Consort Schools.
Prairie Land Board meeting briefs Back to video
2021-2022 Budget
The 2021-2022 Operating and Capital budget were passed unanimously by the Prairie Land Board of Trustees on May 25, 2021. An operating deficit of $550,000 is expected as well as board funded capital assets of $627,500 for vehicles and equipment with an additional $380,000 relating to the new Delia School rebuild to provide extra space, bleachers and upgraded air handlers.
Two new schools will be coming on-stream for the next school year; Al-Amal Academy and Prairie Land Online Academy. It is also expected that the International Student Program will gain momentum in the upcoming year. With the new schools, programs and augmentation of some existing supports the division expects to add 16.20 certified teachers and 25.5 additional support staff.
Advertisement
Article content
Teaching staff for the two new schools total 8.6 FTE while 3.3 FTE will supplement Berry Creek Community School and Hope Christian Online School, due to enrolment demands. The remaining teaching FTE will focus on literacy and numeracy as well as providing support for new start-up; schools and initiatives.
The majority of support staff will be added to address the recent literacy and numeracy shortfalls that have been identified over the past year and will address increasing needs of students in the high needs categories.
Prairie Land looks forward to a successful year of growth within the division.
2021-2024 Education Plan
The Board of Trustees passed a motion to approve the 2021-2024 Education Plan. This document was developed as a result of the community assurance meetings, in addition to staff, public and student surveys. The Board would like to thank the committee members and the school communities for their input and work into the assurance framework. Please visit the Prairie Land website at www.plrd.ab.ca for it and any further information that you may require.