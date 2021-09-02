 Prairie Land Schools Re-entry Plan 

Students will be returning to class in all Prairie Land Schools on Monday, August 30. The Board of Trustees reviewed the 2021-2022 Return to School Plan that outlines protocol for the upcoming school year. In addition, a Prairie Land Memo has been created that addresses concerns that stakeholders may have with return to school protocol.

As mandated by the Province of Alberta, children will be required to wear masks on all school buses until further notice. Although masks are not required in schools, students will be supported if they decide to exercise their right to wear one. Prairie Land Schools will continue with the extra daily cleaning duties in high traffic and high touch surfaces, a regularly scheduled hydrostatic deep cleansing, and maintenance and cleaning of the ventilation systems in all schools.

Prairie Land staff are excited for the start of the school year and look forward to being back in the classroom with their students.

School Board Election Information

Prairie Land School Division promotes and encourages its interested citizens to run for the office of elected school board trustee. The Division is committed to providing an environment that will give all candidates fair access to the electorate.

For information regarding the upcoming October 18, 2021 school board election please visit the Prairie Land School Division website. Nomination forms need to be filed at Prairie Land Central Office at 101 Palliser Trail by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 and are available at Central Office or online.