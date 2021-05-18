 Project REACH celebrates 10 years!

Article content

It’s been 10 years since the Project REACH Mental Health Capacity Building Initiative was established in Prairie Land School Division! The Mental Health Capacity Building (MHCB) in Schools Initiative works to promote positive mental health in children, youth, and families, and to support individuals in the community who interact with children and youth. Project REACH is one of 35 programs & 18 Enhancement sites in 142 communities and 222 schools, with an outreach to 159 additional schools, throughout Alberta.

The MHCB Initiative is funded by Alberta Health and led by Alberta Health Services (AHS) Provincial Addiction and Mental Health.

In 2014, Prairie Land Public School Division saw a need to expand Project REACH to all public schools and communities within the division. In 2019, our Project was selected as an MHCB expansion site, and received an additional grant to allow us to also support the Colonies of Hutterite Brethren within our school division.