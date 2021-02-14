RCMP give update to council

Article content

Cpl. David Searle, Acting Commander at the Hanna RCMP Detachment, met with Council on Feb. 9 to review call statistics at their regular meeting.

Searle took the time to introduce Cst. Keano Eliason-Bernard to council.

Eliason-Bernard gave a brief personal background and noted that so far the transition to rural Alberta had been “pretty good.”

He noted that being from BC the extreme drop in temperature was different.

Searle went on to compare the calls in 2020 to 2019, noting that persons crimes like assault or robbery were down 25%, while property crimes like break and enter or fraud were up 8%.

While theft of motor vehicles was down by 2%, he said theft under $5,000 was up 73%.

He noted that the increase in property crimes were tied to a rash of vehicle break and enters at the end of the summer, with the majority being stolen change, wallets or cell phones.

“Most were crimes of opportunity,” he noted.

He reiterated with Sgt. Sperlie has told council at every meeting, which was that with the lower number of calls for service, even an increase of one or two calls could cause a significant increase in the percentages.

He noted that there was a 63% increase for frauds, with 31 calls reported, 15 of which were attempted telephone scams.