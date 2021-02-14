RCMP give update to council
Cpl. David Searle, Acting Commander at the Hanna RCMP Detachment, met with Council on Feb. 9 to review call statistics at their regular meeting.
Searle took the time to introduce Cst. Keano Eliason-Bernard to council.
Eliason-Bernard gave a brief personal background and noted that so far the transition to rural Alberta had been “pretty good.”
He noted that being from BC the extreme drop in temperature was different.
Searle went on to compare the calls in 2020 to 2019, noting that persons crimes like assault or robbery were down 25%, while property crimes like break and enter or fraud were up 8%.
While theft of motor vehicles was down by 2%, he said theft under $5,000 was up 73%.
He noted that the increase in property crimes were tied to a rash of vehicle break and enters at the end of the summer, with the majority being stolen change, wallets or cell phones.
“Most were crimes of opportunity,” he noted.
He reiterated with Sgt. Sperlie has told council at every meeting, which was that with the lower number of calls for service, even an increase of one or two calls could cause a significant increase in the percentages.
He noted that there was a 63% increase for frauds, with 31 calls reported, 15 of which were attempted telephone scams.
He said looking into it deeper only one of those had an exchange of money take place.
Councillor Kyle Olsen asked if scams like the ones where someone claims to be Revenue Canada were important to call in, or if it was a waste of time.
“Is that truly something you want reported?” he asked.
“We pass it on to the Canadian Anti-fraud unit,” Searle replied.
“While there’s nothing we can really do at a local level, that’s not to say the info won’t be useful to another agency,” he added.
Councillor Sandra Beaudoin asked if the detachment would be doing anything in regards to shutdown that would take place shortly.
“There are 200 people that are going to be working at the plant,” she observed.
“There’s usually someone who has tools stolen out of their trucks, or things of that nature which really reflects badly on our community,” she said.
“Is there going to be any more additional patrols around the hotels?”
Searle thanked Beaudoin for the tip and said they could increase patrols.
Searle went on to inform council that the RCMP was currently sitting at an extra member on rotation, with another new recruit planned for March.
“That will put us at +2,” he noted, adding that it would be at no additional cost to their budget.
“It means if we do end up losing another member to transfer we won’t be down any members.”
“We’re hurting for community engagement due to COVID-19,” Searle observed and said they would be looking at ways to engage people via social media and consultations through email or mail.