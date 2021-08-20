Reporting Crime

Article content

The Hanna RCMP would like to ask the public to ensure they report any crimes they are aware of. Even if you believe the crime is petty and can’t be solved, it may prove valuable in other investigations. We sometimes hear about minor thefts long after they have occurred and learn that video surveillance at that particular crime may have had a significant impact on a more serious property crime. However, the video is no longer available.

It is the same with reporting suspicious activity. If you believe something appears suspicious please report it as it happens. We will do our best to get out to the area and investigate. These calls have resulted in information that would later lead to charges for other crimes and in a few suspicious persons calls we have recovered stolen vehicles.

The call you make may not immediately result in tangible results, but could lead to those results later in other investigations.