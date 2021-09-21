Rodeo terminology 101

Article content

Steer Wrestling

Originally called Bull Dogging, Steer Wrestling has spectators watching as cowboys lean over from a running horse onto the back of a steer, grabbing it behind the horns before wrestling it to the ground with all four of the steers legs and head pointed in the same direction.

Steer Wrestlers are assisted by a hazer that rides along the other side of the steer to keep it running in a straight line, giving the wrestler the best shot at getting a good time. If a cowboy breaks the barrier before the steer crosses the scoreline 10 seconds will be added to their time.

Team Roping

Two cowboys work to rope a steer in the shortest possible time.

A header leaves the box directly after the steer, throwing his rope to catch it either around the head or both horns.

If the steer doesn’t get their head start the team receives a 10 second penalty.

Once the steer has been caught the header wraps the rope around the saddle horn and turns left with the animal in tow.

The heeler then steps up, roping both hind legs of the steer. Once both cowboys have made their catch, and brought the steer to a stop the time clock will stop as well.

Barrel Racing

Described by some as a horse race with turn, this sport requires speed and a firm hand.

A cowgirl’s time begins when she rides across the starting line. She will then urge her horse to run around three upright barrels in a cloverleaf pattern before booting it back to the starting line to stop the clock.

A downed barrel adds a five second penalty to a cowgirls time.

Calf Roping

A ranch skill that is required from any working cowboy calf roping requires a cowboy to successfully lasso a calf, before dismounting and running the length of the rope to the calf.

When he reaches the calf the participant heaves the animal to the ground, before tying three of its legs together.

The rope must withstand the strain of being pulled back and the calves efforts to escape for the time to count.

Calves are given a slight head start and an eager cowboy can cost themselves a 10 second penalty if their horse breaks the barrier too soon.

Rough stock

Bareback Bronc Riding Bareback bronc riding is judged not only by the performance of the rider, but also the stock. The single-handhold, eight second ride requires a cowboys feet to start in a position over the break of a horses shoulders until its front feet tough the ground after the first jump out of the chute.

A rider earns points by maintaining their upper body control while moving their feet in rhythm to the horses bucking. The harder the horse bucks, the better the score, if the rider can manage to hold on.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Similar to bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc has an additional way to be disqualified, if the rider loses the stirrup or drops the braided rope that is attached to the halter.

Riders also sit differently on the horse due to the saddle and rein.

Saddle broncs are typically heavier than the bareback horses.

Bull Riding

Bull riders place a flat, braided rope around a bull which can weigh upwards of 2000 lbs. The rope is placed just behind the bulls shoulders and then looked and threaded through itself.

Riders who sit up close to their bull rope and turn their toes out will do better, as well as those who draw a bull who bucks a lot.