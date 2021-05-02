Rosebud offers live online performances
Rosebud School of the Arts is offering theatre enthusiasts a chance to enjoy live theatre with a twist.
On April 30 and May 1 the first three shows of a virtual live theatre were held, streamed live for the cost of $20/household.
For Home and Country was written by Canadian Leanna Brodi in 2004, and features a modern single mother Judy and a not-so modern farm wife Lorna.
Lorna, played by Norma Roth, introduces Judy, played by Sarah Robinson, to the stories of The Women’s Federated Women’s Institutes of Canada. As their relationship deepens, the audience learns more about the WI Canada, and it’s founder the pioneer Adelaide Hoodless.
“Theatre training in a pandemic has been an unpredictable, but rewarding experience,” said Executive Director Paul Muir.
“Our students are very excited to be performing live to a virtual audience and we are thrilled to have Rosebud Theatre’s Artistic Director Morris Ertman directing the show.
“This is a great opportunity for the students.”
Ertman described the play as a “tonic for our troubled times” that is packed with vitality and wisdom, and values that never grow old.
The play, Rosebud notes, is an “exciting romp” through a little-known part of Canadian history.
The show will be offered on May 7 at 8 p.m. and on May 8 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. or tickets can be purchased on-demand between May 10-30 to watch the performance at a time of your choosing, with the revenues directly benefiting the school.
Rosebud School of the Arts is a guild school that provides theatre training within a community of professional working artists.
With it’s remote location and small population in-person classes have been permitted to continue throughout most of the pandemic in accordance with Alberta Health Services guidelines.
For Home and Country is the students final production.
To purchase tickets contact the box office at 1-800-267-7553 or visit www.rosebudschoolofthearts.com