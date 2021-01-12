Article content

Alberta RCMP launched the online crime reporting platform in May 2020. Since then (May 31 – Nov. 30, 2020) there have been over 780 reports submitted through online crime reporting.

We are encouraging all Albertans to report eligible crimes (select property crimes under $5,000) because reporting less serious crime online helps emergency call takers and frontline members focus their time on high-priority calls. It is also a very convenient way to add your report and even include photos of your stolen or lost property.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rural residents urged to use online crime reporting platform Back to video

More reports have been made in urban areas than rural, and we’re urging rural residents to consider making online reports when possible. These reports assist us in crime analysis, aids us in establishing trends and patterns, and ultimately leads our investigators to the chronic offenders. It also assists us in making decisions about how and where to deploy resources.

Crimes reported online will be taken just as seriously as crime reported in any other way.