Article content If you’re pining for a pet but don’t have the resources to raise one right now, fostering one might be the perfect stepping stone for you! Fostering vs. Adoption: Should I Foster or Adopt a Pet? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Save A Life: Become a Foster Hero! Back to video Here we are, coming up to the feline phenomenon referred to as “Kitten Season.” Have you heard of it yet? If not, this is the time of year when every unspayed, female cat is likely to have a belly full of babies, or a litter of youngsters by her side and no place to go. Kitten season is in some ways as delightful as it sounds – when the world is full of newborn cats. Unfortunately, it’s also when our S.P.C.A. here in Hanna becomes full to the brim with even more kittens and cats, which puts tremendous strain on already tight resources. Did you know… When you adopt or foster a shelter cat, you are helping TWO (or more) cats? By rescuing, you free up that shelter place for another cat in need! By taking in these animals, people who foster these animals free up much-needed space in very full shelters. They can also do things like tend to newborn kittens, who may require regular bottle feeding – just to stay alive.

Article content Who can Foster? The short answer is “Anyone”! The qualities of a good Foster Hero are: patience, understanding, and unconditional love. Foster Heroes are as diverse and individual as the critters who need them. They are the people who are willing to open up their hearts and homes to an animal in need. What exactly is the Role of a “Foster Hero?” Providing animals the loving care and attention needed in a home, rather than a kennel, and all the necessities to ensure your charges are healthy and happy. If you go out to work, or have other pets, you can still become a Foster Hero. If you have other commitments or plans in the future, that’s fine too – fostering can be as long or as short term as you like. Fostering a cat is a smaller overall commitment than adopting a cat. It’s a smaller time commitment, and will generally last only 2-8 weeks. While tons of cats do beautifully in a shelter environment, some kitties struggle with the many sights and sounds. It can be a hectic place to live and they may do better in a quieter home. Adult cats are more likely to be passed over in a shelter, which is a crying shame because they are such terrific pets. So volunteering to foster an adult cat is a wonderful service. Senior Kittizens to Senior Citizens… If you know of an older person who has resisted getting a cat because they are worried that it may outlive them – then fostering could easily be the answer. Fostering Senior Kittizens to Senior Citizens, meaning they never have to give the pet up, and there are no worries about vets bills!

Article content MEET Natasha: dob 2016. Female, spayed. Natasha loves to be pet, but on her terms. She can be a moody girl. We have found that when she becomes annoyed she will stay mad all day! If you are looking for a kitty with “cattitude,” then this is the girl for you. Natasha is looking for a full time furever home or a loving foster home where she can be treated to the lifestyle she wants to become accustomed to. MEET Mercury: Male/neutered d.o.b. July 2019. Mercury is sassy, single and ready to mingle. He loves to be petted and is looking for a home where he will be “King.” He is not too fond of other cats, and is looking for a home where there are no minions to deal with. He would love to move into a loving foster home until his furever home can be found. These two wonderful cats deserve a loving home with some special people. We promise you will not be disappointed! Another group who would be well suited to fostering are the people who take several holidays in the year who often times resist getting a pet as a result. However, short-term fostering can work well in such situations, and gives pets in need that vital halfway-house before they are permanently homed. Our Foster Heroes at the Hanna S.P.C.A. are a hugely important and a much needed part of our shelter’s team, and as you can imagine, we could always do with more. Most rescue and re-homing groups have a long waiting list of cats needing to come in, and not enough room to take them all – one extra foster home could make the world of difference!

Article content The essence of fostering an orphan is caring for them as if they were your own, and then letting them go… Getting attached is a hazard of the gig. Sure it’s hard to say goodbye. Just keep in mind…there will always be another furball who needs your help. Bottom Line: Even if you can’t foster, and can’t adopt, you can still help make sure this year’s cache of kittens stay alive. Do it by donating supplies like kitten food, blankets, toys and kitty litter. Check out our website at https://www.hannaspca.com/ for a more detailed list of ongoing supplies the Hanna S.P.C.A. need help with. Thank you from all of us at the S.P.C.A.

