School rebuilds continue

The Delia School rebuild continues to surge ahead according to the Prairie Land Board meeting update on June 22.

Trustees were informed by Deputy Superintendent Steven Nielsen that the site was “super busy.”

He said he visited the site on June 21 and drywall was going up, and the sidewalks were being poured as they sat in the meeting.

“It’s getting very real as we’re getting closer and closer,” he noted.

He added that while originally the completion date was supposed to be March 2022, it was looking like they would be taking over the building October 2021.

“They are quite ahead” of schedule, he noted.

He said that that was one of the benefits of COVID-19 that everyone wanted to work.

“No one wants to take holidays,” he said.

He said the fine details would need to be explored for out-of-scope aspects of the project and that the division would need to coordinate it well to make sure they didn’t miss anything.