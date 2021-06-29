School rebuilds continue
Article content
The Delia School rebuild continues to surge ahead according to the Prairie Land Board meeting update on June 22.
Trustees were informed by Deputy Superintendent Steven Nielsen that the site was “super busy.”
School rebuilds continue Back to video
He said he visited the site on June 21 and drywall was going up, and the sidewalks were being poured as they sat in the meeting.
“It’s getting very real as we’re getting closer and closer,” he noted.
He added that while originally the completion date was supposed to be March 2022, it was looking like they would be taking over the building October 2021.
“They are quite ahead” of schedule, he noted.
He said that that was one of the benefits of COVID-19 that everyone wanted to work.
“No one wants to take holidays,” he said.
He said the fine details would need to be explored for out-of-scope aspects of the project and that the division would need to coordinate it well to make sure they didn’t miss anything.
Advertisement
Article content
“It’s getting more complicated towards the end, but it’s fun,” he added.
“I think it’s exciting it’s moving along so quickly,” said Chair Holli Smith.
Nielsen said the gym floors were anticipated to be installed in July.
As for Morrin school rebuild Nielsen’s aid it was not as exciting of an update.
“A lot of the behind the scenes development is going on,” he said.
He said the engineers were working on infrastructure like plumbing currently, and the division would be meeting with the cost consultant in July.
“He’s the guy that people don’t always like,” Nielsen said with a laugh.
“He tells us how much we’re over and we have to figure out how to get back on track.”
Nielsen said they were concerned over the sky-rockinging prices of building materials, but noted all the projects were in the same boat.
He noted that Shunda Consulting & Construction Management Ltd., who was currently working on the Delia school, had indicated they want to do Morrin as well.
Trustee Gwen Hampton asked how the cost consultants would work, asking if materials dropped or bids came in lower could they add back on after.
Nielsen noted the project would be one build, with several package components. The initial package was the complete school build, with extras like paved parking being additions to the first package, which would be added on depending on how much the school build cost.
“If all the bids come in over you have to go to Alberta Education,” Nielsen said
“When it’s under and you layer the bids you can add on,” he said.
He cited Delia as an example, noting that they got everything they were looking for in one bid with Shunda.