School's out for two weeks in Prairie Land
The announcement from the Provincial government that new restrictions would be coming into place was met with confusion, as they proceeded to met out restrictions in two different categories, hot spots and not.
With Special Areas #4 falling into the latter category, many were left wondering if perhaps the schools would be able to remain as in-class learning.
Sadly that is not the case and Prairie Land students will be moving to at home, online learning as of May. 7.
“In education the hot spots were pushed to the side,” said Prairie Land Superintendent Cam McKeage.
Instead, the government is putting all schools on lockdown, regardless of if they are in a hot spot or not.
Many have expressed concern over the online format, noting that it’s not the same as in-person education for both the social aspect, as well as the classroom component.
“We recognized that last spring,” McKeage said.
He noted that while there is no “hard data” on the way it worked, he knows from talking with PLPSD teachers there are “gaps” that are forming.
“Online is not for all students,” he observed.
“It works for some but doesn’t work for others,” he added.
He noted as well that with online education the teachers were noticing a difference in their delivery as they were going through content at a faster rate, with more information being given to the students in a shorter time frame.
“Teachers plough through content,” McKeage said, which can leave some students struggling to keep up. With that, said he noted that this time around the teachers would be cognizant of that when planning lessons.
“It’s a tricky one,” he admitted, noting you have to balance the ability of the students to sit in front of a computer with having them on enough to be effective.
Other services are still scrambling to determine how the new regulations will impact them in the Special Areas following the government’s announcement yesterday, which can be found at www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx