Article content

On August 12, 2021 a 2-week-long investigation came to a conclusion with the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Hanna, Alberta. As a result of the investigation two people were arrested and charges are pending.

A 54 year old female from Hanna was arrested on 4 outstanding arrest warrants and is facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Search Warrant Executed in Hanna Back to video

A 47 year old male is also facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine as well as breaching his probation order.

Both are set to appear in Hanna Provincial Court on October 27, 2021.

As charges have not yet been through the hearing office, names will not be released.