Seniors Circle given grant

The Alberta Pioneers Association of Hanna & District, aka the Seniors Circle, requested Council consider provide financial assistance due to the impact of COVID-19 on the association.

In a letter from the Treasurer Betty Gall, they noted that as a non-profit association whose purpose was to provide entertainment and companionship for seniors in the area, they had been unable to take part in casinos as planned, one of their big incomes.

“With the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic the date has been pushed back indefinitely and unfortunately, we were unable to rent our facility, however the expenses have remained the same,” Gall noted.

CAO Kim Neill noted that the association had a loss of $12,000 in 2020, and had reviewed their financial position, noting that the association is still in a solid financial position as of January 2021.

Neill explained the Senior Circle Water/Sewer Utility Bill was given on a no cost basis which was a value of $600 annually to the association.