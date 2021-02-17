Shutdown planned at Sheerness
Article content
The Sheerness Generating Station issued a statement on their February 2021 Turnaround.
In it they noted that the safety of the community, as well as employees and contractors were their number one priority.
Shutdown planned at Sheerness Back to video
“Consistent with its strategy to lead Alberta in transitioning to low carbon, sustainable energy future, Heartland Generation will be completing the natural gas conversion at the Sheerness Generating Station in February,” said Maintenance and Engineering Manager Ellison Krismer in the release.
“In February and March, residents of Hanna will notice additional people and activities in the community to complete the Sheerness work.”
“Heartland is providing the town and residents with an update on these activities and protocols in place to ensure safety during Covid-19.”
Krismer said the work would be to convert the final unit from coal to natural gas will begin mid-February and will last one month approximately.
To ensure safety and efficiency Heartland retained contracted workers, which is expected to increase economic activity in Hanna and surrounding areas.
As the workers will be specialized they have received an exemption from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to use the Hanna Community Centre as a testing facility to support our turnaround work.
Advertisement
Article content
In addition to public health protocols and recommendations every contracted worker will be tested for COVID-19 weekly via private testing arranged by Heartland and will need a negative test before accessing the Sheerness site.
They will establish a one-way flow of traffic at the Community Centre with separate entrances and exits to ensure physical distancing, and masks and hand sanitization will be required upon entry into the building and high contact surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized by local staff routinely.
At the Sheerness site each worker will complete a daily fitness for work declaration confirming no symptoms have developed and a temperature scanning camera will be in place as a screening tool to monitor for symptoms.
Work crews entry and exits will be staggered to ensure physical distancing is maintained and employees will be provided access to COVID-19 testing and encouraged to test frequently.
“Our commitment to the community of Hanna is to meet or exceed all guidelines set out by Alberta Health Services while we undertake this critical work,” Krismer said.
“We will communicate with the community throughout the process.