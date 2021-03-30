Article content

Delia Mayor David Sisley has yet to decide if he will run in Election 2021, a decision, he said, that he wont make until late summer.

He said he is debating if he should run again, to finish off projects he had begun that will not finish before the end of his second term in office, or if he should step back, and have a more private life once again.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sisley waiting until summer to make election decision Back to video

“I have truly enjoyed working with the different committees I have been involved with over my term in office,” Sisley said.

“The best part of my term was all the great people I met and worked with along the way,” he added.

“I have learned a lot and it was a very high learning curve,” he admitted.

The toughest part, he said is when there is verbal or mental abuse dolled out to councillors, when people don’t consider that there are others in the community that council thinks about when passing a bylaw or policy for the betterment of the entire village.”

Sisley said anyone thinking about running for council should make sure it’s for the right reasons and not for personal gain.

“Be prepared to serve the entire village population equally with dedication to the job that requires a lot of time to be given to be a good councillor,” he advised so that they would “work with fellow members of council for the best overall results for the entire village as a whole.”