Special Areas declares agricultural disaster for first time in 20 years
Article content
For the first time in at least two decades, an Agricultural Disaster was declared for Special Areas No. 2, 3 and 4 on July 23.
Advertisement
Article content
The Special Areas Board declared the disaster as the region has experienced significant moisture deficiencies for over a year now.
Special Areas declares agricultural disaster for first time in 20 years Back to video
Jordan Christianson, Chair of the Special Areas Board, said the declaration was made to bring attention to the challenges that producers are facing in the area because of the lack of moisture.
“Really the significance of that declaration is… to bring public awareness on the issue facing ag producers, cattle ranchers and farmers. Also the awareness of it generates and brings to it federal and provincial politicians and governments about what is actually happening out in the area,” said Christianson.
A continued trend of hot weather and a lack of moisture has made conditions progressively worse for over a year, to the point that areas throughout the region are experiencing drought-like conditions, said Christianson.
“I would certainly call this a drought. When we look back at some of the precipitation data, we’ve had probably over 12 months of successive conditions where there was more moisture loss,” he said.
“We’re in a moisture-deficit position, so we’ve had more moisture loss than we’ve actually got from rain or snow.”
The data that Christianson referred to come from the Alberta Climate Information Service (ACIS)’s survey’s on rain fall within Special Areas, which can be found on the Special Areas website.
Moisture deficits are observed in all areas between the start of June and end of July. Some areas have had better luck with moisture than others, but most show moisture deficits that last up to weeks at a time.
Advertisement
Article content
Moisture has consistently been below monthly averages in most areas for a year now.
“There are many regions within Special Areas that haven’t had excess moisture since well into 2020, maybe as far back as May of 2020. It’s essentially drought out here, and that was partially the rationale behind the declaration,” said Christianson.
He added that long periods of hot and dry weather are unusual so early in the growing season.
“It seems different than it has in the past in that we had that extended period of hot and dry weather so early in the season. It really set the tone for how this growing season was going to play out,” he said.
A cumulating lack of moisture over the past couple of years has put ag producers in difficult positions, said Christianson.
“Because we’ve had challenges with moisture over the past few years, cattle ranchers’ feed supplies are at a low level, and this year kind of just piles on to that,” he said.
“What we’ve seen on some pastures is that water sources are essentially disappearing this year. There is still grass out there, but that reserve has also been depleted.”
A number of provincial and federal supports are available for ag producers who are struggling as a result of the hot and dry weather.
The Governments of Alberta and Canada recently doubled the low yield threshold to divert additional cereal and pulse crops and salvage them for livestock feed.
Alberta’s Water Pumping Program assists producers in securing water for domestic, livestock, and agriculture purposes.
Earlier this year the province reduced premium costs for crop, pasture and forage insurance by 20 per cent.
The federal Livestock Tax Deferral also allows farmers who sell part of their breeding herd due to drought in prescribed drought regions to defer a portion of sale proceeds to the following year.
Folks can read more on the Agricultural Disaster declaration at specialareas.ab.ca, and more details on the provincial Water Pumping Program can be found at alberta.ca/water-pumping-program.
Farmers looking for support can also call 310-FARM.