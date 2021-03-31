





Article content Whether it’s Easter, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or any day, flowers can bring a smile to a person’s face. But some plants pose health and safety risks for your fur babies. Spring has finally sprung — but some of the flowers and plants that are about to grow in your garden or blooming in your vases could cause serious harm to your pet. When it comes to indoor and outdoor plants, there are some that are hazardous to our beloved companions. While many plants are perfectly safe, others can range from mildly irritating to downright lethal to our tail-wagging companions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Spring Plants That Are Dangerous for Your Pets Back to video Every pet owner knows their dog or cat will chew on anything it can sink its teeth into, whether that’s a toy, a shoe, or a ball of yarn. And at some point, your furry friend will inevitably gravitate towards plants and flowers for a bite or two. Though early bulbs are a welcome sight after a long, dreary winter, some of the varieties that can be harmful to pets include… Daffodils, Hyacinths, Tulips, and Irises, which have different degrees of toxicity, with varying toxic principles and symptoms. Surprisingly, the highest level of toxicity is generally found in the bulbs rather than the actual plants. When it comes to planting your flowers, here are just a few of the most common flowers to be cautious of if you have pets.

Article content Begonia Begonias are a popular flower for pots and hanging baskets, but the plant can also cause kidney failure in both cats and dogs. The most toxic part of the plant is underground, so if you do choose to have begonias in your yard, keep them out-of-reach from pets, especially those critters that like to dig. Daffodil A popular sign of spring, daffodils (also known as jonquils, paper whites and narcissus) contain lycorine and other alkaloids that can be poisonous for both dogs and cats. When dogs ingest any part of the plant, it can cause diarrhea and vomiting, along with abdominal pain, convulsions and a drop in blood pressure. Daisy I love daisies. They are such a happy flower. You wouldn’t think that they’re toxic to dogs, but it’s true. The daisy contains sesquiterpene which causes excessive salivation, vomiting, and diarrhea, and can lead to uncoordinated movement. Hyacinths A member of the Liliaceae family, the hyacinth contains dangerous alkaloids that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, depression and tremors in both cats and dogs. Lillies These flowers, which bloom in late spring, are especially popular around Easter. But they’re extremely dangerous for cats. If a cat eats a lily, it’s likely going to cause kidney toxicosis. All parts of the plants are deadly to cats… petals, pollen, leaves, even the water in vases that cut stems sit in. Cats often vomit within a few hours of exposure and become lethargic and will need immediate veterinary care lest total kidney failure occur. Luckily dogs aren’t affected.

Article content Marijuana Cannabis, also known as medical marijuana, remains a controversial topic. Marijuana makes humans feel good, but THC is toxic for pets and consumption will likely lead to a vet visit. The first thing you should be aware of is that cannabis can be moderately to severely poisonous to your fur babies. Their bodies cannot handle this cannabinoid the same way ours can. The tetrahydrocannabinol creates extreme behavioral and physical responses in our four-legged friends, which can cause depression, in coordination, excess salivation, and dilated pupils. In severe cases, it can put your dog in a coma. Animals usually consume pot in one of three ways: Eating your cannabis buds;

Ingesting your infused edibles;

Inhaling the smoke or vapor when you are dosing. So, cats and weed, as well as dogs and weed, don’t mix at all! Puff Puff… don’t Pass! Milkweed Milkweed is a popular choice for gardeners who want to attract butterflies to their yard. Some species of milkweed can cause problems when ingested by both cats and dogs. If you believe your pet may have ingested some milkweed, watch for symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and weakness. These symptoms may be followed by difficulty breathing, dilated pupils, kidney and liver failure and respiratory paralysis. Trees “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”? My faith in this maxim is not shaken by the well-known fact that apple seeds contain cyanide. Nor should it be. But according to PetMD, even the leaves of apple trees (Malus) are toxic. Even the “Mighty Oak” can make our furry friends sick. Acorns swallowed whole have the potential to block the intestines, while chewed acorns release more toxin and the sharp pieces can irritate the gastrointestinal tract.

Article content Tulips Most of the toxins in tulips are concentrated in the bulbs, so if your dog is a digger or your cat frequents your flower beds, you should be especially cautious about keeping this flower out of your garden. Signs of toxicity can include vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drooling and depression. What to do if your pet eats a plant or flower? Though lilies and daisies may carry the most risk, different pets may have different reactions after eating plants. The above suggested plants and flowers is far from being a complete list… if you’re not sure about a specific flower or plant, it’s important to research the name and check its toxicity. If you suspect your pet has ingested a poisonous substance, take them to the vet immediately. A Rose Is a Rose… The good news is that Roses are safe for both cats and dogs! There’s no evidence of roses being poisonous to pets. In the floristry industry, roses are considered a pet-safe cut flower. Orchids are another safe flower to have around your fur babies. In fact, orchids are perhaps one of the most inoffensive to have around the house without worrying even if your dog or cat decides to have a bite. Also called the Herb of the Sun, the beauty of Marigolds is that they also act as natural insect repellents against mosquitoes and other nasty bugs while being completely non-toxic to cats and dogs. While it’s reasonably safe for cats and dogs to chew the flower petals and leaves without the risk of poisoning, eating the above three blossoms or leaves could cause stomach upset. It’s best to keep vases of flowers out of reach of pets and to discourage pets from playing with them. Bottom Line: Prevention is the best mitigation. If you wish to err on the safe side, thoroughly research all the vegetation and berries that your pet has access to. Check out our website at https://www.hannaspca.com/ for more information about the Hanna S.P.C.A. and the amazing pets we have who are looking for their fur ever home!

