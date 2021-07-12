St. Peters Lutheran Church celebrating 100 years
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church is marking its 100th anniversary in style with a celebration on Aug. 7, starting at 2 p.m.
In the planning stages for over a year, the event seemed unlikely to take place with COVID-19 restrictions hampering large gatherings.
“When the restrictions were lifted July 1 the committee decided to go ahead with the celebration,” explained Les Stulberg.
While the celebration is going ahead, organizers are scrambling to get the word out with such short notice.
“The organizing committee is delighted the celebration doesn’t have to be postponed until next year. It just wouldn’t be the same celebrating the 100th anniversary a year later,” Stulberg said.
The church, Stulberg said, is the pride of many in the community.
“Many of the pioneer congregation who founded and attended the church still have descendants in the area. Many of these families have ties to the church one way or another, having been baptized or confirmed there; married there or perhaps have family members buried in the adjoining cemetery,” he explained.
While the community had worshiped in the schoolhouse or pioneer homes whenever travelling ministers came through, they wanted a church itself. Then, in 1921 an opportunity presented itself when they learned of a vacant church in Wetaskiwin.
Men from the community travelled to the church and cut it into eight-foot sections, loading it onto railway flat cars and shipping it to Craigmyle.
From there it was transported by team and sleigh to its present site, where it was reconstructed in time for spring services in May.
Over the past century volunteers have helped to restore the church to it’s former glory, featuring its original cedar siding, renewing the windows and repairing the steeple and more.
“Volunteers have also stepped forward to plan the celebration and compile a 100-year history book of the church. Everything is in place to celebrate; now the people just need to come to the church that came to them to mark this very special milestone,” Stulberg said.
The anniversary is open for any and everyone to attend Stulberg said. Organizers are hoping that descendants of those who attended church there will attend, or anyone connected in anyway or interested in the history.
Anyone wishing further information or to confirm their attendance may contact the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Volunteer Committee chairman Dean Viste at icetime@telusplanet.net.