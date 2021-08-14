Stettler declares Agricultural Disaster

“Farmers are currently running combines on very short crops,” said County of Stettler Reeve Larry Clarke.

In Stettler County producers are reporting 20 to 40% yield of normal hay crop harvests, with pastures dry and bare and producers left with the decision on whether or not to reduced their herds.

The County of Stettler has joined Special Areas Board in declaring an Agricultural Disasters for their regions as well after a lack of snow pack, run-off and rainfall combined with extended heat waves to create the worst moisture conditions in the last 50 years.

“Farmers are going to be struggling to make something of their crops, and producers are going to be paying to find feed that is not going to be readily available. Surface water in some areas is in severe depletion, or in many cases bone dry,” he added.

For the Special Areas it has been 20 years since an agricultural disaster has been declared.

Special Areas Board noted that a municipal agriculture disaster does not impact them financially, but brings recognition to the situation local producers are dealing with. They noted they were working with Minister Dreeshen, who had been helping to access alternate feed sources including advising AFSC crop adjustors to complete early assessments on standing crops and pastures.

The Board is also looking to provincial and federal governments to provide information on agriculture relief programs in response to crop failures and persisting drought conditions.

Producers are asked to reach out to their Agricultural Fieldman for resources on managing pastures and water supplies.

For further insurance or Agricultural Disaster program information contact AFSC at 1-877-899-2372 or visit their website www.afsc.ca.