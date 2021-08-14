Stettler RCMP respond to break-and-enter in progress, charges laid

Stettler RCMP
Aug 14, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
RCMP cruiser. File photo

On August 8,  at 10:40 p.m., Stettler RCMP officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a local business.  A witness saw a male breaking in, and called 911 while providing details that were relayed to the responding officers. The officers arrived on scene and arrested the male who then fought with officers, striking one in the face. After the male was arrested, he was brought to a local hospital to be assessed. At the hospital, with officers and security personnel present, the male continued to be erratic and violent, which lead to additional charges.

Brian Edward Warman (46) of Castor, Alta. has been charged with:

–        Assaulting a police officer,

–        Assault causing bodily harm,

–        Break, enter and commit mischief,

–        Possession of break-in tools,

–        Resist arrest,

–        Mischief over $5,000, and

–        Fail to comply with a probation order.

After a judicial interim release hearing, Warman was remanded into custody to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on August 10.

Stettler RCMP would like to thank the witness who observed a crime in progress and reported it to police immediately by calling 911. This person was instrumental in the accused being caught by police.

