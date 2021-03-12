Student takes over Delia column

Article content

Hello Everyone, my name is Samantha Nelson and I will be your new columnist for the Delia Senior News. I am currently in tenth grade, and have lived in Delia my whole life. I have an extreme passion for writing so when this opportunity arose I knew I had to take it. I consider myself an extremely dedicated and hard-worker, which makes me extremely excited to be writing in the paper.

After careful consideration, I decided to change the name of the column to The Delia Gazette. I feel as if the name is more inclusive as I want to encourage people of all ages to read the news and to read about what is happening in this small yet busy town. The weather seems to be turning around, and I can see warm days ahead. Spring is just around the corner, as the geese fly back from the south to spend around the next eight months in Alberta. It is seed starting time, which means soon our gardens will be filled with colorful vegetables lining the garden boxes. Hopefully, everyone has made plans to get ahead and start their seeds inside. What a perfect way to bring spring into the house.