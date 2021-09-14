Team M&M walks the walk

The 2021 12 th annual 100km Kidney March took place for several locals at Prairie Oasis Park this past weekend.

Team M&M, consisting of Richard Preston, Charlotte Preston, Charlene Preston, Joleen Scott, Grant Minifie, Nathan Morrison and Julie Zakrevsky took to the parks paths to make the final push through rain and fog to finish off the final kilometers of the walk.

Team M&M wasn’t the only ones taking part this year as Leanne Fecho-Kucey, originally from Hanna, joined the walkers as well as former M&M Teamates Brandi Benedict and Melissa Urbinsky.

“Also joining us Sunday was honorary M&M’s Diane Bannister of Hanna and Rhonda MacNeil of Medicine Hat who drove up with her 77-year-old dad Fred Robbins, who is also a Kidney Marcher to finished the final 10km walk with team M&M at Prairie Oasis on Sunday. Richard and Fred are the two Ole’timers on route and are an inspiration to all,” said Charlene.

While the team is used to walking the 100kms in a short time frame, this time around the conditions were a bit different.

“The commitment to walk 100km is hard enough, add the element of unpredictable weather and it makes for some very long days of walking,” Charlene noted.

“Saturday we walked in the rain and ‘Walking on Sunday was eerie, the mist and fog coming off of the pond make it look like a scary movie scene where you did not know what was around the corner.”

Since the walk began 12 years ago Richard and Charlene have walked in all 12, with Charlotte crewing for them. Joleen Scott has helped for 9 years.

The family, and their friends, walk in honour of Melvine Metzger, Charlotte’s dad, of Hanna, who was a dialysis patient for approximately 12 years.

This year the Kidney March, with Team M&M’s help, raised just shy of $18,000, however there is still time to donate. To do so visit

https://kidney.akaraisin.com/ui/KidneyMarch2021/t/TeamMandM2021