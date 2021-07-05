Theft Of Unlocked Items

Article content

We are starting to see an increase in theft from unlocked vehicles as well as bikes that are unlocked. We would like to ask the public to ensure their vehicles are locked, especially while parked overnight or if out and about shopping etc. It is also important to keep valuable items out of sight or not in the vehicle. The majority of thefts from vehicles are thefts of opportunity where the thieves discover an unlocked vehicle.

We would also ask that people keep their bikes locked up when not in use. Bike thefts are also a theft of opportunity and if thieves see an opportunity they will act on it.