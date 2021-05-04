Therapy program expanded
Are you feeling lonely? Depressed? Is there no one you feel you can talk to that will keep it confidential? Reach out and take the next step in improving your mental healthy with the Hanna Family and Marriage Therapy Program which is expanding their services.
The program, which has several groups supporting it, is designed to improve access to individual, couples and family counselling to residents of Hanna, Special Areas and surrounding communities, provides a safe environment to work through concerns and issues.
“The last thing you need when you are in crisis is to be told you can’t get help because services aren’t available where you live,” said Co-CEO Catholic Family Service Byron Chan.
“Catholic Family Service is proud to collaborate with the Hanna Marriage and Family Program to support people in Hanna with anonymous, affordable and accessible counselling
The program, can find ways to work more effectively through relationship conflicts, teach how to cope with transitions of life like divorce, retirement etc., increase self esteem and improve listening skills, to name a few.
“We are very fortunate to be able to have a new partnership formed with Rapid Access Counselling for our community,” noted Director of Community Services Gwen Snell.
“These services can provide a reduced fee for those living in Hanna, Starland County or Special Areas,” she added.
“It’s a great service which is available either online or via phone. You can be referred, but self referrals are ok too!” she added.
For more information or to book an appointment call 1-877-244-2360 or email intake@cfs-ab.org.
The program offers subsidies to those who meet eligibility requirements as well.
“We welcome clients of all faiths and backgrounds and thanks to the investment of the Hanna Marriage and Family program we provide sessions on a “pay what you can afford” model,” said Director, Family Mental Health & Social Inclusion at Catholic Family Service Vanessa McConnell.
“We are so thrilled to be able to support families in rural communities through a confidential, barrier-free, and tailored approach.”
Charitable donations to help subsidize the service can be mailed to Hanna Agricultural Society at Box 1664 Hanna, AB T0J1P0.