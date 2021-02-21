Article content

Drumheller RCMP were called to a horrifying scene on Feb. 20 when they responded to a 911 call at 7:42 p.m.

Once they, and EMS, arrived they discovered not one, but three individuals deceased.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three dead in suspected overdose Back to video

The autopsies for the 21-year-old female, 27-year-old female, both from Drumheller, and the 31-year-old male from Rosedale, Alta., are scheduled for later this week at the Calgary Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

They noted that they suspect the cause of death to be drug overdoses.

Drumheller RCMP have issued a warning to the public regarding the overdoses as it is suspected these deaths may be associated to drugs that were laced with lethal quantities of opioid-related substances such as fentanyl, carfentanil or methamphetamines.

Media Relations Officer Deanna Fontaine said more information should be available in the days to come as the investigation is in it’s preliminary stages, with the next of kin still being notified of their loved ones passing.