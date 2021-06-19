Three Hills RCMP catch impaired driver with children in car

Article content

A 47-year-old woman from Delburne charged with impaired driving and Failure to Provide Necessaries of life.

On June 19, 2021 at approximately 12:23 a.m. near Delburne, Alberta, Three Hills RCMP were conducting rural crime patrols when members initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. Two small children were located safe inside the vehicle and were placed in the care of a responsible person. The driver was taken to the Three Hills RCMP detachment where she provided samples of her breath. The driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on July 16th at 9:30 a.m to face charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 mg% and Fail to Provide Necessities – Endanger Life.

If you drive impaired, you put yourself and others at risk. There is always an alternative to driving while impaired. The RCMP wants to encourage everyone to report suspected impaired drivers. If it is an emergency, call 911, and be prepared to provide the following information about the vehicle and/or the driver: