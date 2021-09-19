Three Hills RCMP collar suspect

On Sept. 12 in the early afternoon, a Dodge Ram pick-up truck was reported stolen in Camrose, Alta.

On Sept. 13 in the early evening, Calgary Police Service (CPS) HAWCS helicopter had located the stolen vehicle in the Calgary city limits. The vehicle was followed into Rocky View County at which point the RCMP was notified of the incident.

Upon seeing an RCMP vehicle, the stolen vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. HAWCS continued to monitor the stolen vehicle for approximately two hours as it travelled through the rural area. The vehicle entered a property Red Deer County near Elnora, Alta. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby field when confronted by the home owner.

Containment in the area was set up by neighbouring RCMP Detachments. Three Hills RCMP, RCMP Police Dog services searched the area for the suspect, however the male was not located.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 the suspect was located in the town of Elnora and was arrested without incident. He was found to also have outstanding warrants for several property-related offences.

Dean Deschover (29) from Lloydminster, Alta., has been charged with:

· Possession of stolen Property over $5000

· Flight from peace officer

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Possession of a controlled substance

· Mischief under $5000

· Fail to comply with release order (x2)

· Drive with no insurance (TSA)

· Operate a motor vehicle without an operator’s licence (TSA)

After a Judicial hearing, Deschover did not speak to bail and will be appearing in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Sept. 21.

The RCMP would like to thank the Calgary Police Service for their assistance as well as the information provided by the public that contributed to the successful outcome of this investigation.