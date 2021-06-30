According to the Weather Network we are headed for some heat this coming week here in Hanna. High temperatures aren’t fun for everyone, especially pets who can be prone to sun burn and heatstroke as much as we humans.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

When the temperature rises outside, it’s easy for your pet to overheat and develop hyperthermia or have a heat stroke, which can be deadly. With temperatures expected to hit the 30s this week, there are simple steps you can take to ensure your furry friends stay safe during the hot weather.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tips for helping pets beat the summer heat Back to video

If the pavement is too hot to touch with your hands, then it’s too hot for your pet’s paws!

Heat strokes typically occur when your pet is exposed to high external temperatures, especially if they are in an area that is poorly ventilated. If you have a dog, it goes without saying that you should not leave them in a locked space such as a car. They can overheat and, in worst cases, die. Not even a small gap in the window will stop the car from heating up to around 15 °C under the midday sun, which can kill your dogs if you leave them for too long.

And don’t forget, your dog can overheat at night almost as easily as during the day, which is more common if they are running around or excited.

Cats, being cats, tend to regulate their activities better than some dogs, resting in the shade rather than playing fetch. In addition, many cats are kept indoors, and can be found belly up under the fan.

Signs that your dog may have heat stroke include:

Excessive panting;

Your dog may have trouble getting comfortable or show signs of weakness or stumbling around.

If you look at your dog’s gums, they may be bright red.

Your pup might drool heavily or have episodes of vomiting or diarrhea. Neurologic problems can also occur when your pet overheats, such as having seizures or tremors.