Tips for helping pets beat the summer heat
Article content
According to the Weather Network we are headed for some heat this coming week here in Hanna. High temperatures aren’t fun for everyone, especially pets who can be prone to sun burn and heatstroke as much as we humans.
Advertisement
Article content
When the temperature rises outside, it’s easy for your pet to overheat and develop hyperthermia or have a heat stroke, which can be deadly. With temperatures expected to hit the 30s this week, there are simple steps you can take to ensure your furry friends stay safe during the hot weather.
Tips for helping pets beat the summer heat Back to video
If the pavement is too hot to touch with your hands, then it’s too hot for your pet’s paws!
Heat strokes typically occur when your pet is exposed to high external temperatures, especially if they are in an area that is poorly ventilated. If you have a dog, it goes without saying that you should not leave them in a locked space such as a car. They can overheat and, in worst cases, die. Not even a small gap in the window will stop the car from heating up to around 15 °C under the midday sun, which can kill your dogs if you leave them for too long.
And don’t forget, your dog can overheat at night almost as easily as during the day, which is more common if they are running around or excited.
Cats, being cats, tend to regulate their activities better than some dogs, resting in the shade rather than playing fetch. In addition, many cats are kept indoors, and can be found belly up under the fan.
Signs that your dog may have heat stroke include:
Excessive panting;
Your dog may have trouble getting comfortable or show signs of weakness or stumbling around.
If you look at your dog’s gums, they may be bright red.
Your pup might drool heavily or have episodes of vomiting or diarrhea. Neurologic problems can also occur when your pet overheats, such as having seizures or tremors.
Advertisement
Article content
Signs that your cat is having a heat stroke or suffers from heat exhaustion are very similar to those of a dog:
Your cat may be restless or disoriented, and they are likely to be panting heavily.
Your kitty may drool, especially a thicker drool than normal, and their gums may be bright red.
You might also notice that your cat has sweaty feeling paws, as they try to get rid of some of their heat by sweating through their paws.
Sunscreen for Pets?
When you are outside on a summer day, sunscreen is usually something you have on hand. We are all aware of the risks of prolonged sun exposure in people. While sunscreen is good for us, what about our pets? Does your pet need to wear sunscreen?
There are sunscreens out there for your pets, but make sure you are using one that is titanium dioxide-based and avoid using any that contain zinc oxide. Don’t be afraid to speak to your vet first!
Well, skin cancer is seen in pets, but that doesn’t mean that sunscreen is necessarily the answer. Instead of using sunscreen, you should be mindful and limit their time in the bright sunshine during peak hours. Needless to say, limiting your pet’s time in the hot summer sun also prevents overheating and dehydration.
Should you shave your dog?
No! According to PetMD: “The number one rule is to not shave your long-coated dog (or cat) in the summer. It can actually make them more hot and prone to sunburns due to the loss in protection of their insulating layers of fur.”
Bottom Line: Prevention is far better than cure. You need to recognize that your pets are at risk and should not go out in a hot humid environment. If they do, then make sure they have plenty of water and shade, as well as cold towels for them to lie on or a sprinkler in the garden for them to run underneath.
Check out our website at https://www.hannaspca.com/ to look into volunteering opportunities to give some of our cats some love or if you are ready to review our “Cats for Adoption” and see the “cool” cats we have who are looking for their fur ever home!