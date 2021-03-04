To live a long, healthy life, your pets need proper nutrition…







Much like many other pet parents, you want to give your fur babies nothing but the best. This, of course, includes ensuring we provide them with the best nutrition at all times. With proper care, our pets can live to be 15, 20 or even 25 years old! The number of pet food products on the market can make it very confusing for you to choose a diet that is appropriate for your pet. Not only are there tons of different brands and ingredients, but even the most basic choice of wet vs. dry food can be overwhelming. So, how do you make sure that your pet gets the best nutrition available? Before anything, understand that both cats and dogs are creatures of habit, thus making any food changes with them can be tricky and even delicate. If you've already started your pet on a meal type and looking to make changes, this is something you should already know. Your pet needs a diet that's properly balanced and contains all the required nutrients, and in the correct quantities. These nutrients include: water, protein, fats and oils, carbohydrate, minerals, and vitamins.

Article content Read the Ingredients in Your Pet’s Food… One of the first things to check to ensure your pet is eating healthily is to check the ingredients in their pet food(s) and treats. The primary ingredient in your cat or dog’s food should be meat. It should be listed first. The more natural ingredients in your pet’s food, the better the food is for them. Wet or dry? Which one is the better choice for your pet? Both types of food are good choices, but each has their own benefits and drawbacks depending on the nutritional needs of your pet. Most canned pet foods contain a higher grade of nutrients and are higher in protein than dry food. Wet foods taste great to both cats and dogs, which means they will eat every speck of food you put in their feeding dish. The great thing is that there is now a wide range of commercially produced pet foods designed to match more accurately your cat or dog’s specific needs. If your pet spends most of his time indoors, for example, he may benefit from a special indoor formula, while less-active pets require less fat, so feeding a ‘light’ formula could help to avoid weight gain. From what I’ve read is that most pet nutritionists recommend a combination of both. This is because your fur baby does not only enjoy the variety that comes from mixing both; they get to enjoy plenty of moisture in their diet along with the dental benefits of dry food. That said, whether you’re opting for wet food or prefer the dry food, you should pick a brand with quality real ingredients and with as little fillers as possible. While a premium quality food may cost you more money, the cost will be rewarded in the long run by significantly lesser vet bills. At the end of the day, the decision of serving canned or dry, or a mixture of the two, is really a matter of personal preference between you and your pet!

Article content STOP! Your pet may love to eat food fresh from your plate. But just because they like it doesn’t mean it’s good for them. Table foods can be incredibly unhealthy for pets leading to unhealthy weight gain at best and digestive issues and organ damage or death at the worst. Breaking this habit can be a challenge, but it is worth the effort for your pet’s overall health. Did you know that foods that are perfectly suitable for human consumption may be toxic and even poisonous to your pet, posing a serious threat to their health and well-being? Why? Because all animals have very different rates of metabolism. Metabolism is the process of breaking down food and turning it into energy. Also… those table scraps could lead to extra pounds on your fur baby. According to the CVMA (Canadian Veterinary Medical Association), more than half of all dogs and cats in Canada are overweight or obese. Canadian veterinarians identified weight control/management as the number one thing a pet owner can do to increase the length of their pet’s life. Cats and dogs have calorie needs that vary. For example: A 10-pound cat needs only 200 calories a day.

A 50-pound dog needs 700 to 900 calories.

Larger dogs may eat up to 1,350 calories Toxic Foods! Cats should never have… Avocados * Caffine * Chocolate * Deli Meats * Dog Treats * Garlic * Grapes * Onions* Raw chicken * Raw fish* Scallions * Shallots * Sugar. Dogs should never have… Avocados * Caffine * Chocolate * Cat Treats * Cooked Bones * Raw Eggs * Garlic * Onions * Peanut Butter * Raw Meat or Fish * Sugar

Article content Settling the milk-no milk controversy once and for all… Even though your pet is grown, they may still crave milk. Like people, both cats and dogs associate certain flavours and scents with positive memories, so milk is like comfort food for them. One of the most common misconceptions is that all milk is good for pets! Dairy products are a leading source of food intolerance in pets, and many canines and cats can be lactose intolerant because they lack the enzyme “lactase”, which aids in digesting lactose (lactose is the sugar found in milk), so giving your pet ordinary cows’ milk can also cause upset tummies, cramps and even severe diarrhea. So although milk is not essential in your pet’s diet, some owners find that lactose reduced cows’ milk can be a great way to give their pet a healthy treat. Most vets agree that all pets should only really drink one thing to stay hydrated – water. Needless to say, pets should have access to clean, fresh water at all times . Consult Your Veterinarian for Specific Nutrients and Supplements. Supplements can be harmful to your pet, and they should never be given without a veterinarian’s approval. And last but NOT least… Clean Your Pet’s Food Dishes Regularly! What is lurking in your pet’s water bowl? A study by Haptury University shows that E. coli, salmonella, MRSA, and other potentially fatal bacteria has been discovered in our pets’ food and water bowls. Unfortunately, bowls are a hot spot of risk.. as well, our pets can infect people with bugs and parasites.

Article content Whether your pets’ feeding bowls are harmful depends on what kinds of bacteria are embedded in the slime. Since you don’t know what they are, play it safe by scrubbing their water bowls with detergent daily. Don’t simply swish the bowls out with water and refill them. Much like humans, pets prefer the taste of water from clean drinking vessels! Bottom Line: Healthy eating habits set your pet up for lifelong wellbeing. A big part of healthy eating is a balanced diet. Remember… A healthy pet starts with a happy belly because gut health goes beyond just the digestive system. Every pet deserves to eat happily and healthily. For more information on the Hanna S.P.C.A. please go to www.hannaspca.com

