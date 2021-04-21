Town gets good value with used backhoe

Article content

Council authorized CAO Kim Neill to proceed with the purchase of a 2012 Case CX160B hydraulic excavator and attachments for $96,000 and a 2000 Southland flatbed trailer for $12,000 for a total of $180,000 plus GST at their April 13 meeting.

Neill noted that the Town had received an offer in early 2020 from Mark Fecho to purchase the excavator, or high hoe as council referred to it as.

The 2021 Capital budget had included $100,000 to purchase a used backhoe from Fecho, however the excavator was believed to be sold before the budget was presented to council. Neill said the funds were left in the budget in order to find a similar piece of equipment.

Neill reminded council that during budget deliberations Council had directed Administration to investigate options to hire local contractors, rent equipment from local contracts or purchase equipment at auction.

In the course of their search Fecho informed them that the sale of the original excavator had not been completed and offered to sell it to the town for $96,000, $4,000 off the original price because it had been used during Summer 2020.

“We’re comfortable with the machine because our operators have use it,” Neill noted.