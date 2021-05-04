Up for adoption at the Hanna SPCA
MEET ELSA!
This poor girl was found as a kitten half frozen and I mean literally in a snowbank in 2019. Hence the name. With much care and attention she was nursed back to health. She is very sweet but extremely shy. With some one on one attention I feel she will blossom into a very sweet girl.
MEET KLONDIKE!
d.o.b. Nov. 26, 2020. This boy is mellow for a kitten, but can be quite hilarious when he gets active. He’s great with other cats and has been around dogs. He would do best in a home with an animal companion. Any household would find him to be a good fit.
MEET CREAMSICLE!
d.o.b. Nov 26, 2020. A very sweet personality, this sometimes active boy is great with other cats and has been around dogs. He would do well in a home with an animal buddy. This handsome guy would fit into any home.