Weed control discussed

Councillor Sandra Beaudoin asked Town administration what the process would be for the weed removal and grass cutting at the CN property that abutted the Roundhouse at the May 11 meeting. Beaudoin noted that the Roundhouse Association had received notification from Palliser about a subdivision application, and wondered if CN or the potential new owners would be responsible for the maintenance of the property.

CAO Kim Neill noted that it was an “interesting animal” as it was in limbo.

“We did have some success with (CN) last year with both a cutting and spray program,” Neill said.

He said the application is currently going through, which, if approved, would make the applicant the owner of everything south of the track to the dam and west to the Roundhouse property.

“CN is still the owner and I’m not sure when the transfer of ownership is,” Neill said.

“We’ve been in discussions with the prospective new owner regarding the weeds,” he added.

Additionally, he said, they had talked with CN last week, and gave them a quote from a local contractor to clean up all the leftover debris to make it easier to cut the grass on the property.

“I think they are hoping the sale transaction will come through sooner than later,” he said.

He said they had put the issue back on their radar for weeds and the spray program and hoped to hear back from they “any day” to give the Town the go ahead.