Youngstown eyeing revitalization

Youngstown is looking at a revitalization in the near future, with 818 Studio Ltd. leading the way in helping the community conceptualize their goals.

“After a review of the existing conditions, we prepared initial concepts for the revitalization of Youngstown’s Main Street, community streetscapes, and signage/way finding,” explained 818 Studio Ltd. representative and landscape designer Jennifer Koppe.

“During the month of June we spoke with local and rural residents about the concepts, receiving positive comments about what was presented as well as additional insightful suggestions.”

Koppe said the next step in the process would be for the company to summarize the community engagement feedback they have received and refine the concepts to better suit the community’s needs.

“We will be providing a “what we heard” summary back to Council and the community,” Koppe said.

The project is intended to produce a plan for revitalization that includes costing, sources of funding and timelines.

“We will present this plan to Council in the fall,” Koppe said.

Key features of the proposed central gathering space between the arena and café include:

-Curb cut at intersection to make crossing more accessible.

-Continuation of sidewalk to parking area for pedestrian comfort and safety.

-Deciduous street trees create defined edge.

-Ornamental grasses in boulevard provide visual interest.

-Rocks and shrubs in boulevard provide visual interest.

-Gazebo in open space provides shade and opportunities for decoration with lights, flowers, etc.

-Picnic tables provide space for gathering.

-Open area behind the gazebo could be used for lawn games.

-Metal banners are bigger to provide more of a visual impact.