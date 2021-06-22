Youngstown graduates rock their ceremony
The Youngstown 2021 graduates rocked their graduation, literally as they entered and exited the ceremony to Queen.
Scott MacPherson, who was doing double duty as a dad of a graduate as well as representing the Prairie Land Board of Trustees, said he felt they needed to find a silver lining with the situation the world was facing.
“I honestly believe it (COVID) brought us closer,” he said of the community, which he said worked hard in the face of adversity and rose to the challenge.
“You’ll always have this memory of how in trying times we stood together,” he advised the grads.
“Kudos to all involved for the hard work to get here,” said Village of Youngstown Councillor Debbie Laughlin on behalf of the Village.
Guest speaker of the night was Michael MacKay, who taught the students years ago. He noted that back then, and when asked to give the address he had approached it in a goal orientated, professional way with the intent of getting a job done.
“I came in with a professional mindset and left with memories,” he said.
He advised the grads to never get so centered in themselves that they forget to be part of a community.
“This community is built on individuals who live for something larger than themselves,” he observed.
“Think beyond yourself,” he added.
“Remember your past … that helped you become who you are today.”
Graduates disclosed their plans for the future, noting that Reiden Cheleigh plans to live with friends while she explored more education opportunities and experienced life in the city.
Blake Laughlin plans to take a gap year, where he would be working in BC for part of the year, before going to school to get a business diploma.
Sarah MacPherson plans to attend Augustana University to take a degree in Law, Crime and Justice studies, hoping to become a parole officer.
Ainsley Nelson plans to attend Oklahoma Shoeing School and hopes to return to the area to start her open farrier business.
John Verbeek plans to work throughout the summer and then move to Vermillion to attend Lakeland College in the electrician program.
Laughlin gave the valedictorian speech noting it was an important milestone in their lives.
“We are all rearing to go out and finally live our lives,” he said.
“Now that we have come to the point where we are forced to make important decisions the world seems like a confusing place.”
“Rather than find an arbitrary quote to base my speech around, I decided to simply focus on ourselves.”
“What matters to me isn’t what others say, but instead what we do,” Laughlin said.
“Our actions and choices now can have a great impact on our future selves, just as our past decisions have had an effect on this very instant.”
“Even when life seems very stressful during these times, it is important to remember that change isn’t always bad. Technological advances can lead to innovation that benefits humanity,” he noted.
“Rather than hide in the familiarity of the past, embracing the uncertainty of the future can lead to growth and positive change for ourselves and all of society.”
“Bringing positive change to society is a good thing to do, but above all, just have fun,” he concluded.
After the recessional the students had their parent dance while those in the vehicles in the field watched, followed by a dance with their escort for the evening.