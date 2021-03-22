Firefighters should count too

Article content

Each day, in every community in Alberta, firefighters respond to emergency calls. Whether the call is to a fire, to a motor vehicle accident, or to support ambulance crews, fire fighters answer the call.

Often firefighters are dispatched to medical calls and either handle the call on their own or work beside the paramedics who are also dispatched. Often firefighters arrive on scene before the paramedics. Often firefighters respond to calls of an unknown nature.

Each type of call brings with it some degree of danger. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of exposure to the virus is present at every call.

A single firefighter exposed to the virus can have serious consequences to others on the same shift, or even to others working in the same fire station. As the Chief Medical Officer of Health has frequently stated, one quickly can become many!

The AFCA and the AFFA are raising the concern that communities could find themselves either without fire department responses or with reduced service, should a crew have to go into self-isolation or quarantine because of an exposure.

Paramedics have already been placed on the priority list to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. The AFCA and the AFFA are requesting that the other part of the emergency response team – the fire fighters – be given this same protection.

The AFCA and the AFFA look forward to discussing this concern with the Provincial Government officials.

Chief Randy Schroeder, AFCA President

Fire Fighter Lt Brad Readman, AFFA President