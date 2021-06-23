Government working to recruit rural doctors

Article content

Recently, media reports have covered staffing challenges in Fairview, Boyle, St. Paul, Elk Point, Rocky Mountain House, and Westlock.

Staffing challenges are not new to rural Albertans, who are familiar with the longstanding challenge of recruiting doctors to their communities.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has hit us hard. Doctors are not immune to the virus and have become sick themselves or have had to quarantine with loved ones. This has reduced the number of doctors who travel to fill shifts that would otherwise go unfilled.

Thankfully, vaccine supply has increased and the virus is receding along with the threat it poses to front line medical staff. This will lead to a more stable healthcare workforce in rural Alberta in the coming weeks.

But that doesn’t mean that we can rest easy. Recruiting new physicians is a major priority for our government and we are working hard to do just that.