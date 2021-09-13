Officer says goodbye to community

Cst. Braden Marlow RCMP
Cst. Braden Marlow speaks to students at J.C. Charyk school on cyber bullying and mental health on Jan. 28, doing their part for Bell's LetsTalk Day which pushes to remove the stigma around mental health issues. Students learned about not only ways to spot someone struggling with mental health issues, but also about being safe on the internet, not just now, but in the future by being aware that their information can be stored for future use. Jackie Irwin/Postmedia
It started at depot where I was officially posted to Hanna, AB.

I had heard of Hanna being famous for Nickleback and Lanny Mcdonald but besides that didn’t know anything.

That changed over the last four years that I have had the opportunity to serve this community.

Hanna started as a first posting with the RCMP and has now turned into HOME.

I have had the opportunity to get to reach out into the community and spend time in Kiddies Korner, JC Charyk, Youngstown and Berry Creek Schools.

The kids/teachers became part of why Hanna was such a great posting. The community accepted my family and we were able to build friendships that will last a lifetime.

I want to thank everyone for being open and accepting and working with me and my family over these last four years.

This community will have a life long impact on my career and I will take what I have learned here and instil it in my future postings.

This is not good bye, but see you soon.

Thanks Again Hanna!

