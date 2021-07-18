Pharmacists rise to vaccination challenge

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Since day 1, Alberta has worked hard to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible. With almost 5 million doses administered, we are quickly emerging from the pandemic and getting back to normal at a record pace.

On behalf of all Albertans, I want to thank the thousands of health care workers across Alberta who were involved in the pandemic response and vaccine rollout.

For months, health care workers have worked incredibly hard to administer millions of vaccine doses through hundreds of clinics province-wide. AHS has launched rapid flow clinics, walk-in clinics and drive-thru clinics, continually adapting to deliver vaccines to Albertans.

Physicians have also stepped up, helping vaccinate patients throughout the province. Local partners, community agencies, and many others have also done remarkable work to get people vaccinated.

In particular, I want to thank the 1400 pharmacies and thousands of pharmacists who have stepped up to administer over 2 million doses.

When the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in December, we needed to move quickly. Alberta’s pharmacists were uniquely positioned to respond to this challenge in all areas of the province, especially throughout rural Alberta, where pharmacists are often the most consistently available and trusted sources of information for Albertans health care needs.

That’s why Alberta created the most expansive pharmacy rollout for vaccines in Canada. We knew our pharmacists were ready and able to safely handle a large volume and fast pace. Alberta’s government was honoured to provide the support and funding to ensure that pharmacies were an integral part of the rollout.