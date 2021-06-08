 Why be a Maverick?

Article content

“Oink oink,” grunt the pigs at the trough of the Canadian taxpayer. It’s a sound small-town westerners know well. But there’s a new riverboat gambler in town and a new game being played down at the local casino.

Trudeau’s game these days is Critical Theory, a socialist ideology that has become mandatory learning for Ottawa bureaucrats, paid for by you. Any approved victim tribe that plays this game always hits the jackpot—your tax dollars—courtesy of the future-crushing budget the Liberals just passed. Because Critical Theory says that is the right and moral thing to do.

But is it?

In George Orwell’s Animal Farm, the downfall of the farm into tyranny begins when a new moral principle overthrows the prior law. Then a bureaucracy dedicated to implementing this new morality takes over the running of the farm. It quickly begins to demand more and more of the other animals’ product for its own means.

That guiding moral principle was “All animals are equal.” Which was taken to mean “All animals are equal. But some animals are more equal than others.” That was all it took, the belief that such a principle was moral and good.

But Animal Farm teaches us that whenever you treat the farm as a bunch of herds—with some specially-favoured herds having more rights and privileges than others—it’s those others that will do all the work. They are enslaved. And it’s the others that will face the slaughterhouse when further sacrifice for the collective good is required. Cancelled… for good.